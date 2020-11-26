Defending champions Belihu and Gemechu confident of new course records at Airtel Delhi Half Marathon

New Delhi, November 26, 2020

Two-time men’s defending champion Andamlak Belihu and women's title holder Tsehay Gemechu, both from Ethiopia, on Thursday maintained that, given the strong field, there is every possibility of new course records being set up in the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon (ADHM) here on Sunday.

Both the champions will be looking for their unprecedented third successive title in the Indian capital but the course they will cover is radically different to the one he won on in 2018 and 2019.

To comply with prevailing health-related related measures, the runners will cover around 4.5 kilometres, starting at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, and then embark on two loops of approximately six kilometres, before returning to the finish outside the stadium by the same route.

"However, with smoother corners, less undulations and with the elite runners not having to contend with mass-race participants, I believe this is a faster course than previous years,” said race director Hugh Jones.

"I have been training very well, and I was disappointed with my fifth place at the World Half Marathon Championships in Poland last month, so I am in shape and very motivated to run well here,” Belihu told mediapersons, adding “Last year, I was just four seconds outside the course record (59:06 set by Ethiopia’s Guye Adola in 2014) and I think I can find the difference.”

This year’s ADHM boasts of not one but two world record holders in the women’s race.

Tsehay Gemechu, who revised the women’s course record when winning in both 2018 and 2019 – it currently stands at 66:00 – concurred with the comments about course records being in danger.

On the start line will be Gemechu’s fellow Ethiopian and world half marathon record holder Ababel Yeshaneh.

“I am in shape to go even faster than last year,” Gemechu asserted. However, the defending champion will face an even stronger set of rivals than the two outstanding fields she defeated in the past two years.

On the other hand, Yeshaneh exuded confidence. “I am coming here looking to show what I can do after finishing fifth at the World Half. I fell there (about three kilometres from the finish) and was very frustrated, finishing in tears, because I know I was in shape to win but you just have to pick yourself up and carry on. I have brought the shape I had in Poland to Delhi,” she said.

Kenya’s Brigid Kosgei stunned the world when she broke the long-standing women’s world marathon record by more than a minute at 2019 Chicago Marathon, clocking 2:14:04, with Yeshaneh a distant second on that occasion although she still ran a superb personal best of 2:20:51.

However, at the Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon in February this year Yeshaneh prevailed in a world record 64:31 with Kosgei second in 64:49. More recently, Kosgei won the London Marathon on 4 October in 2:18:58.

“After London, I took 10 days off, but I have since had six weeks of very good preparation for this race. I have a good record in half marathons, but I am not going to make predictions about this race as it is a very tough field. Some of the ladies may be better prepared as they competed at the World Half Marathon Championships last month,” said Kosgei.

Updated elite ﬁelds for the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon 2020

(with personal bests)

Men

Andamlak Belihu (ETH) 59:10 , Amdework Walelegn (ETH) 59:08

Leonard Barsoton (KEN) 59:09, Josphat Boit (KEN) 59:19

Shadrack Kimining (KEN) 59:27,Abrar Osman (ERI) 59:47

Aron Kiﬂe (ERI) 59:51,Stephen Kissa (UGA) 60:00

Tesfahun Akalnew (ETH) 60:10,Victor Kiplangat (UGA) 60:16

Muktar Edris (ETH) debut

Women

Tsehay Gemechu (ETH) 66:00 course record holder,Ababel Yeshaneh (ETH) 64:31 world record holder

Brigid Kosgei (KEN) 64:49,Yalemzerf Yehualaw (ETH) 65:19

Ruth Chepngetich (KEN) 65:30,Brillian Kipkoech (KEN) 66:56

Bekelech Gudeta (ETH) 67:03,Irene Cheptai (KEN) 67:39

Mimi Belete (BRN) 68:16,Failuna Matanga (TAN) 69:36

Nazret Weldu (ERI) 70:51,Eva Cherono (KEN) debut

NNN