Defending champion Srinu Bugatha, Parul Chaudhary to spearhead Indian challenge at ADHM

New Delhi, November 18, 2020

Defending champion Srinu Bugatha and Parul Chaudhary will spearhead the star-studded Indian men and women's challenge at the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon (ADHM) here on November 29.

Besides Bugatha, some of the leading long-distance Indian runners who will be seen in action include Abhishek Pal, Avinash Sable and Pradeep Singh.

Pal and Sable carried out a thrilling race at ADHM 2018, running neck-and-neck until the final five kilometers before Pal broke away and finished as the fastest Indian in that edition.

The national record holder in 3000m steeplechase, Sable became the first Indian to qualify for the Olympics since 1952 in his discipline last year.

Pradeep Singh, who won the Half Marathon race at the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2018, will also add further teeth to the competition.

Parul Chaudhary, the winner at the Tata Marathon earlier this year, will lead the Elite Women’s category along with Sanjivani Jadhav, Monika Athare and Chinta Yadav.

Chaudhary broke the course record of Tata Mumbai Marathon (Half Marathon race) earlier this year with a timing of 1:15:37. She has finished second in the last two editions of the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon.

Monika Athare finished with a bronze medal at the Tata Marathon in January 2020. She also triumphed in the ADHM in 2016.

Chinta Yadav, who ran alongside Parul Chaudhary for most of the race at the ADHM last year, finished at the third place in the event. She improved her timing by a whopping six minutes as compared to her performance in 2018.

Sanjivani Jadhav, on the other hand, has won a bronze at the 2018 Asian Cross Country Championships in China and also triumphed at the 2018 TCS World 10K Bengaluru.

Athletics Federation of India (AFI) President Adille Sumariwala, said, “It will be interesting to see our athletes Srinu Bugatha, Parul Chaudhary among others make our country proud in the World Athletics Gold Label Road Race. Running alongside seasoned international names like Andamlak Belihu and Tsehay Gemechu will be a huge motivating factor for all the Indian Elite athletes. I wish them all the very best.”

The ADHM will follow the highest level of safety-standards, with bio-secure zones to ensure a COVID-free race for the elite runners and it will maintain all mandatory protocols in line with the advisory issued by the government.

While the Elite runners will be at the start line at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, amateurs from across the globe will join them via the exclusive Airtel Delhi Half Marathon Mobile App.

Registrations for all race categories -- Half Marathon, 10Km, Great Delhi Run (5km) -- commenced on October 30 and will stay open until November 27 on the event website.