Debutant India wins bronze at Women’s International Tent Pegging Championship

New Delhi, September 25, 2022

India made a medal-winning debut at the Women’s International Tent Pegging Championship in Jordan, winning a bronze medal.

With 14 countries in the fray, the Indian trio of captain Ritika Dahia, Priyanka Bhardwaj and Khushi Singh made their presence felt on debut, finishing with 136 points behind gold medal winners South Africa (170.5) and the second-placed Oman (146).

On the opening day of the competition, Dahiya and Bhardwaj competed in the individual and pairs lance event. The team was lying seventh by the end of competition on Day 1.

On day two, the team competed in individual and team sword events and claimed second position with 24 points. In the individual event, Khushi Singh bagged first position with 18 points. With a good performance on the second day, India jumped to fourth position in the overall table.

On the last day , the trio competed in the ring, peg and sword event and finished second. The consistent good show pushed India to overall third position for a historic bronze on debut at the International Tent Pegging Federation event.

NNN