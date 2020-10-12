de Villiers powers RCB to 194/2 against KKR

Sharjah, October 12, 2020

Riding on a scintillating unbeaten 73 off 33 balls from AB de Villiers, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) ended their innings with 194/2 in their match against Kolkata Knight Riders here on Monday.

de Villiers hit six sixes and five fours as he set the stadium alight. He was well-supported by skipper Virat Kohli (33 not out off 28 balls) as the two scored 100 off 47 deliveries. Off the last five overs, RCB hammered 83.

RCB, who won the toss and elected to bat first, got off to a flying start, adding 67 in 7.4 overs. Aaron Finch scored 47 (37 balls) while Devdutt Padikkal hit 32 (23).

KKR face a stiff target but they have the services of Tom Banton, who is making his IPL debut in this match, having replaced Sunil Narine, who was reported for suspect action during the last match against Kings XI Punjab.

Brief scores: RCB: 194/2 wkts in 20 overs (AB de Villiers 73 not out, Aaron Finch 47, Virat Kohli 33 not out)

IANS