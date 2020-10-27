DC win toss, choose to field first against SRH

Dubai, October 27, 2020

Delhi Capitals (DC) won the toss and chose to field first against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Dubai International Stadium here today.

SRH have made three changes. Kane Williamson, Wriddhiman Saha and Shahbaz Nadeem have come in for Jonny Bairstow, Priyam Garg and Khaleel Ahmed. DC have gone in with the same team that played against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Both sides come into the game on the back of defeats. While SRH lost to Kings XI Punjab by 12 runs in their previous game, DC fell to a 59-run defeat against KKR.

Delhi Capitals: Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Rishabh Pant(wicketkeeper), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tushar Deshpande

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (captain), Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Jason Holder, Shahbaz Nadeem, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan

IANS