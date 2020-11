DC win toss, choose to bowl vs MI in Qualifier 1

Dubai, November 5, 2020

Delhi Capitals (DC) on Thursday won the toss and chose to field first against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the first Qualifier of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Dubai International Stadium.

DC have gone for the same team that had faced Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last group stage match.

MI, meanwhile, have brought back Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya, who had been rested for their final league game against SunRisers Hyderabad.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

IANS