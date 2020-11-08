DC win toss, choose to bat against SRH in IPL Qualifier 2

Abu Dhabi, November 8, 2020

Delhi Capitals (DC) on Sunday won the toss and chose to bat first against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the second Qualifier of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

SRH captain David Warner said that opener and wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha remains out with a torn hamstring. It means that they go into the match with the same team that beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by six wickets in the Eliminator.

DC, meanwhile, have dropped opener Prithvi Shaw and all-rounder Daniel Sams and brought in Shimron Hetmyer and Praveen Dubey.

SunRisers Hyderabad: David Warner (captain), Shreevats Goswami(wicketkeeper), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T. Natarajan

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Praveen Dubey, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

IANS