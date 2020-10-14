DC win toss, choose to bat against RR

Dubai, October 14, 2020

Delhi Capitals (DC) won the toss and chose to bat first against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Wednesday. RR will be looking to build upon the win they secured in their previous match against SunRisers Hyderabad which ended their run of defeats.

DC, meanwhile, have suffered a setback in the form of an injury to Rishabh Pant and they are looking to recover from the five-wicket defeat they suffered in their previous match against Mumbai Indians.

Rajasthan Royals: Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Steven Smith (captain), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tushar Deshpande, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

IANS