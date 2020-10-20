DC win toss, choose to bat against KXIP

Dubai, October 20, 2020

Delhi Capitals (DC) won the toss and chose to bat first against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Dubai International Stadium here today.

Both sides come to this match on the back of wins.

While DC beat the struggling Chennai Super Kings by five wickets in their previous match, KXIP beat the dominant Mumbai Indians after two Super Overs in an extraordinary match on Sunday.

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Rishabh Pant(wicket-keeper), Shimron Hetmyer, Daniel Sams, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tushar Deshpande, Kagiso Rabada

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (captain/wicket-keeper), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, James Neesham, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh

IANS