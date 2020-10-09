DC put up bowling and fielding masterclass, beat RR by 46 runs

Sharjah, October 9, 2020

Delhi Capitals on Friday beat Rajasthan Royals by 46 runs at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium to claim their third consecutive win thus far in the IPL.

After scoring 184/8 wickets in 20 overs, DC dismissed RR for 138 in 19.4 overs in what was the lowest scoring match in Sharjah this season.

Kagiso Rabada (3/35) led what was an all-round bowling and fielding performance from the Delhi Capitals. Eight of the 10 RR wickets that fell came through catches and all six of the DC bowlers got at least one wicket.

Ravichandran Ashwin was the most economical of the bowlers, recording figures of 2/22 in four overs and his wickets included that of the dangerous Jos Buttler (13).

Marcus Stoinis followed up his innings of 38 off 29 balls with figures of 2/17 in the two overs he bowled. He dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal (34) and ensured that Sanju Samson (5) failed to fire yet again.

Earlier, Jofra Archer (3/24) led the way as Rajasthan Royals (RR) restricted Delhi Capitals (DC) to 184/8 in the 23rd match of the IPL.

It was the first time this season that a team batting first in Sharjah did not score more than 200 runs.

Brief scores: DC 184/8 in 20 overs (Shimron Hetmyer 45, Marcus Stoinis 39; Jofra Archer 3/24) beat RR 138 all out in 19.4 overs (Rahul Tewatia 38, Yashasvi Jaiswal 34; Kagiso Rabada 3/35) by 46 runs

IANS