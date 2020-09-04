Cyclists resume training, Sports Minister Rijiju inspects camp

New Delhi, September 4, 2020

Giving a boost to the resumption of sporting activities, Union Sports minister Kiren Rijiju visited the training camp for the Elite National Cyclists at the Yamuna Velodrome at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex here on Friday.

“India’s elite young cyclists have resumed their training at the Indira Gandhi Stadium Complex. All the training preparations are good and health safety measures are being followed strictly. Now we have very good cycling prospects at the top international level," the minister said on Twitter after his visit.

This is the first camp to start post lockdown at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex, which has other sporting facilities such as Boxing, Gymnastic, Wrestling and so on.

The training camp, which commenced after the quarantine period and has 12 elite cyclists who include L Ronaldo Singh, Esow, David Beckham among others is running smoothly with all the SOPs of the Government being followed strictly.

The Minister was received by Cycling Federation of India chief Onkar Singh and Director General, Sports Authority of India (SAI) Sandeep Pradhan at the Complex.

They apprised the minister on the future plans for cycling with a vision of qualifying for the 2024 Olympics.

NNN