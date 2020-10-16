Cummins, Morgan take KKR to 148/5 after top order collapse

Abu Dhabi, October 16, 2020

Pat Cummins (53 not out) and newly appointed Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Eoin Morgan (39 not out) dragged the team to 148/5 after a clinical Mumbai Indians (MI) dismantled the top half of the KKR batting lineup within the first 11 overs for just 61 in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium here on Friday.

MI pacers Trent Boult (1/32), Jasprit Bumrah (1/22) and Nathan Coulter-Nile (1/51) all took a wicket each while spinner Rahul Chahar (2/18) took two wickets off consecutive balls in the eighth over.

It was Cummins and Morgan's partnership that took the tottering innings close to the 150-run mark. The pair put up 87 for the sixth wicket.

Brief scores: KKR 148/5 in 20 overs (Pat Cummins 53 not out, Eoin Morgan 39 not out; Rahul Chahar 2/18)

IANS