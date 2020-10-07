CSK's death-overs masterclass restricts KKR to 167

Abu Dhabi, October 7, 2020

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) put up a masterclass of death-over bowling to bowl out Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for 167 in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium here on Wednesday.

KKR had crossed the 100-run mark in 12th over but managed to score just 34 runs and lost five wickets in the last four overs.

KKR's decision to promote Rahul Tripathi to the top of the order bore fruit as the Maharashtra batsman smashed 81 runs off 51 balls. Sunil Narine came in at no. 4 and scored a quickfire 17 off nine before being dismissed thanks to a blinder of a combined catch from Ravindra Jadeja and Faf du Plessis.

Narine looked to hit Karn Sharma between long-on and deep midwicket and Jadeja ran to his right before putting in a dive to seemingly complete the catch. However, he decided to relay the ball to du Plessis nearby when he figured that he may slide towards the boundary rope.

Tripathi fell at the end of the 17th over after which CSK dominated the proceedings.

Brief scores: KKR 167 all out in 20 overs (Rahul Tripathi 81, Sunil Narine 17; Dwayne Bravo 3/37)

IANS