CSK win toss, choose to bat first against SRH

Dubai, October 13, 2020

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Tuesday won the toss and chose to bat against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Dubai International Stadium.

Both sides are looking to bounce back from defeats in their previous matches. While SRH lost to Rajasthan Royals by five wickets in a close contest, CSK have lost their last two matches on the trot and have made their worst start ever to an IPL season.

SunRisers Hyderabad: David Warner (captain), Jonny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Shahbaz Nadeem, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan

Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper, captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Piyush Chawla, Karn Sharma

IANS