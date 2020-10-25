CSK hammers RCB by eight wickets

Dubai, October 25, 2020

After completing a hat-trick of defeats, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) finally tasted victory as they hammered Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by eight wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL) here on Sunday.

In what was a low-scoring match, CSK's clinical bowling performance saw RCB, who opted to bat first after winning the toss, being restricted to 145/6 in the allotted 20 overs.

The three-time champions then rode on opener Ruturaj Gaikwad's (65 not out) measured knock to finish things off with eight balls and as many wickets to spare.

Despite the defeat, RCB remain third on the table after Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians. They are level on points with the two teams above them with their inferior net run-rate making the difference.

RCB kept losing wickets at regular intervals but captain Virat Kohli maintained his good form with the bat, chipping in with a valuable 43-ball 50 before departing.

Apart from Kohli, AB de Villiers and opener Devdutt Padikkal contributed with 39 and 22 runs, respectively. Kohli's half-century included a four and a six, with which he also became the second fastest Indian to reach 200 sixes in IPL.

In return, Gaikwad and his opening partner Faf du Plessis (25) offered a safe start to their side, adding 46 runs in the first five overs.

du Plessis was dismissed by fellow South African Chris Morris off the very first ball of the sixth over after which Ambati Rayudu (39) joined Gaikwad in the middle.

The duo then anchored the CSK innings with a 67-run stand and got their team over the 100-run mark in 12 overs. It seemed as if the pair would comfortably drive their team home but Yuzvendra Chahal castled Rayudu in the 14th over, leaving CSK at 113/2.

Captain MS Dhoni (19 not out) then joined Gaikwad and didn't let the opposition make any further inroads. The duo steadily accumulated the remaining runs as CSK crossed the line in 18.4 overs. Gaikwad's unbeaten knock was laced with four fours and three sixes.

Brief scores: RCB 145/6 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 50, AB de Villiers 39; Sam Curran 3/19) vs CSK 150/2 in 18.4 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 65 not out, Ambati Rayudu 39; Yuzvendra Chahal 1/21)

IANS/GloFans