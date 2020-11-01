CSK complete spoilsport act, shatter KXIP's playoff dreams

Abu Dhabi, November 1, 2020

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) salvaged pride in their last league match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 with a convincing nine-wicket win on Sunday, and in the process, shattered Kings XI Punjab's (KXIP) dreams of making it to the playoffs.

The defeat saw KXIP ending the season with 12 points, placed fifth while CSK moved up to the seventh spot.

KXIP failed to put a fighting total on board after being asked to bat first. Later, CSK rode on Ruturaj Gaikwad's unbeaten 62 along with Faf du Plessis's 48 and Ambati Rayudu's unbeaten 30 to cross the line with seven balls and nine wickets to spare.

Chasing a target of 154, CSK raced to 57 runs in the first six overs.

Just when du Plessis was two runs short of his fifth half-century this season, Chris Jordan (1/31) struck and left CSK 82/1 in 9.5 overs.

Ruturaj and Rayudu accumulated the remaining runs in the next 54 balls and their 72-run partnership helped CSK finish what was an underwhelming season on a high.