Yo-Yo and Dexa tests will now be part of selection criteria, says BCCI after team review meeting

Mumbai, January 1, 2022

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said today that emerging players would have to play a substantial domestic season to be eligible for selection to the national team.

The Yo-Yo Test and Dexa would now be part of selection criteria and implemented in the customized roadmaps of the central pool of players, a press release from the BCCI said at the end of a review meeting of Team India (Senior Men) convened by it here today.

Keeping in mind the Men’s Future Tours Programme and preparations for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, the National Cricket Academy (NCA) would work in tandem with Indian Premier League (IPL) franchisees to monitor the targeted Indian players participating in the IPL 2023, it said.

The meeting was attended by BCCI President Roger Binny, Honorary Secretary Jay Shah, Indian captain Rohit Sharma, Team India (Senior Men) Head Coach Rahul Dravid, Head of Cricket (NCA) V V S Laxman and Chairman of Senior Men Selection Committee Chetan Sharma.

The meeting also discussed at length the issues of player availability, workload management and fitness parameters along with the roadmap to the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, which will be hosted by India in October and November, 2023.

IANS adds:

Incidentally, India's last ODI World Cup title came in 2011 at home.

As per a report in Cricbuzz, the BCCI has shortlisted 20 players who will be on the radar and will be rotated for proper preparation for the ODI World Cup 2023. "It was a very constructive and fruitful meeting where we reviewed the past performance and planned for future events, including World Cup and World Test Championship (WTC)."

"We will give preference for international cricket while making sure the IPL is not diluted," a BCCI source, who attended the meeting, was quoted as saying in the report.

The meeting was held ahead of the white-ball series against Sri Lanka, which begins on January 3 in Mumbai. It was in the process of being held after England thrashed India by ten wickets in the Men's T20 World Cup semi-finals, which extended their winless run in ICC events since 2013 when they won the Champions Trophy under M.S. Dhoni's captaincy.

