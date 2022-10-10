Women's Asia Cup: Spinners help India crush Thailand by nine wickets to seal pole position

Sylhet (Bangladesh), October 10, 2022

Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma and Rajeshwari Gayakwad shared seven wickets between themselves to set the base for India's crushing nine-wicket victory over Thailand in their last league match of Women's Asia Cup on Monday.

After the spin troika skittled out Thailand for just 37 in 15.1 overs, India chased down the paltry score within the first six overs, losing only Shafali Verma, with Sabbhineni Meghana and Pooja Vastrakar unbeaten on 20 and 12, respectively.

Stand-in captain Smriti Mandhana, playing in her 100th T20I match, elected to bowl first keeping in mind the damp pitch and conditions. Thailand were cautious as they made just 16/1 at the end of the powerplay, with Natthakan Chantham clean bowled by Deepti Sharma.

Post power-play, Thailand's collapse began with Naruemol Chaiwai's run-out in the seventh over, with Meghna Singh at point effecting the dismissal from her throw. On the very next ball, Sneh bowled Chanida Sutthiruang through the gate for a golden duck.

Nannapat Koncharoenkai's lazy run resulted in her being run out in the eighth over. From there, Sneh and Rajeshwari ran through the middle order to leave Thailand at 28/8 in 12 overs. Nattaya Boochatham and Thipatcha Putthawong hanged around for 17 balls before Meghna and Deepti took them out in successive over to end Thailand's misery at 37 as the last eight wickets fell for 17 runs.

Meghana and Shafali hit a four each in successive overs before the latter lobbed a catch to cover off Nattaya in the third over. Pooja then joined Meghana and the duo hit two fours each to take India to a comprehensive win. Along with India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka are through to the semifinals.

Thailand, meanwhile, see their hopes of reaching the semifinals hanging by a thread. Currently fourth on the points table with three wins and as many defeats with a net run rate of -0.949, would need for hosts and defending champions Bangladesh (with net run rate of +0.423) to lose to the UAE to seal their semifinal spot.

Brief scores: Thailand 37 all out in 15.1 overs (Nannapat Koncharoenkai 12; Sneh Rana 3/9, Deepti Sharma 2/10) lost to India 40/1 in 6 overs (Sabbhineni Meghana 20 not out, Pooja Vastrakar 12 not out; Nattaya Boochatham 1/15) by nine wickets

IANS