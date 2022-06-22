Wolvaardt, Luus move up in ICC Women's ODI Player Rankings

Dubai, June 22, 2022

South Africa opener Laura Wolvaardt and captain Sune Luus have advanced in the MRF Tyres ICC Women’s ODI Player Rankings after fine contributions with the bat in the final match of their ICC Women’s Championship series against Ireland.

Wolvaardt, who became No. 1 in March this year during the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in New Zealand, is up one place to fourth position after scoring 89 runs in the third ODI in Dublin. Luus, who top-scored with 93 in that match, is up two places to a career-best 21st position in the list led by Alyssa Healy of Australia.

India's Smriti Mandhana, who has retained the eighth spot, is the only Indian in the top 10 of the Women's ODI Batting Rankings.

Lara Goodall has gained 15 slots and is 43rd after topping the series aggregate with 143 runs and Andrie Steyn is up 16 places to 67th in other notable movements for South Africa batters.

Meanwhile, fast bowler Shabnim Ismail has achieved a career-best 755 rating points after a Player of the Series effort of 11 wickets. Ismail though remains in second position, which is her career best, and is 16 points adrift of England spinner Sophie Ecclestone.

Medium-pacer Ayabonga Khaka is up two places to a career best-equaling fifth position, pushing India's Jhulan Goswami one place down to sixth, while spinners Luus (up two places to 37th) and Chloe Tryon (up six places to 50th) have also progressed in Tuesday’s weekly rankings update after South Africa’s 3-0 series win.

For Ireland, wicketkeeper Mary Waldron is up five places to 74th among batters and leg-spinner Cara Murray has moved from 91st to joint-82nd among bowlers.

In the MRF Tyres ICC Women’s T20I Player Rankings, Esha Oza of the United Arab Emirates has advanced three places to a career-best 33rd position after some handy scores in the Asian Cricket Council Women’s T20 Championship in Malaysia.

Others to advance during the period include Uganda players Kevin Awino (up 34 places to 66th) and Janet Mbabazi (up six places to 69th) among batters, and Sarah Akiteng (up 14 places to 66th) among bowlers, after featuring in the Kwibuka Women’s T20 Tournament in Rwanda.

Beth Mooney and Meg Lanning of Australia, Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana and Sophie Devine of New Zealand have retained the top five places in the T20I Batting Rankings.

Similarly, among the bowlers, Sophie Ecclestone and Sarah Glenn of England, Shabnim Ismail of South Africa, Anam Amin of Pakistan and Deepti Sharma have retained the top five places in the T20I Bowling Rankings.

