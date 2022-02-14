Washington Sundar ruled out of T20I series against West Indies, to be replaced by Kuldeep Yadav

Mumbai, February 14, 2022

All-rounder Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the three-match T20I series against the West Indies beginning in Kolkata on Wednesday after suffering a left hamstring muscle strain and will be replaced by Kuldeep Yadav in the team.

Sundar suffered the injury while fielding in the third ODI against the West Indies at Ahmedabad last Friday.

"He is ruled out of the upcoming three-match Paytm T20I Series to be played in Kolkata from 16th February," a press release fro the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Kuldeep Yadav as Washington’s replacement," it added.

The two teams have already reached Kolkata from Ahmedabad where India had blanked the visitors 3-0 in the ODI series. The teams have held their first practice sessions at the Eden Garden ahead of the three-match T20I series.

India’s T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (vice-captain) (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Hooda, Kuldeep Yadav.

NNN