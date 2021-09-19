Virat Kohli to step down from RCB captaincy after IPL 2021

Dubai, September 19, 2021

Royal Challengers Bangalore today announced Virat Kohli would step down as the team's captain after the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season.

“This will be my last IPL as captain of RCB. I’ll continue to be an RCB player till I play my last IPL game," Kohli said in a statement.

"I thank all the RCB fans for believing in me and supporting me. This is just a small halt, not the end of the journey," he added.

The statement came three days after Kohli had announced, on September 16, that he had decided to step down as India's T20 captain after the T20 World Cup to be held in the UAE and Oman in October to lessen his workload. He had also said that he would continue to lead India in Tests and ODIs.

