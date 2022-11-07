Virat Kohli, Nida Dar win ICC Players of the Month awards for October

Dubai, November 7, 2022

India's Virat Kohli has been crowned the ICC Men's Player of the Month for October for his outstanding performances during the month while Nida Dar of Pakistan has won the Women's Player of the Month award for her heroics in her side's Women's Asia Cup run.

The awards were announced here today by the International Cricket Council (ICC). This is the first time that Kohli and Dar have won the award.

"Virat Kohli claims the ICC Men’s Player of the Month following a series of star performances as India charged their way to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup semi finals, while Pakistan’s veteran all-rounder Nida Dar is the ICC Women’s Player of the Month thanks to her sensational form in their Women’s Asia Cup campaign," a press release from ICC said.

Both Kohli and Dar were elected winners following a global vote conducted among media representatives, ICC Hall of Famers, former international players, and fans registered at icc-cricket.com.

Kohli won his first Player of the Month prize after registering 205 runs with the bat, and showcasing the full array of his batting talent throughout October.

"As well as scoring a brilliant half-century against Netherlands in Sydney, he produced an unforgettable innings in the stunning victory over Pakistan in front of a capacity crowd in Melbourne to kick off their Super 12 campaign in the Men’s T20 World Cup. At one stage 31 for four, Kohli asserted his dominance on the opposition bowlers in a memorable display of controlled aggression, eventually guiding his side to chase down the 160 target on the final ball, thanks to his unbeaten 82 from 53 balls," the release said.

"The India talisman secures the award after being nominated for the first time, edging out a competitive field which included South Africa’s sublime finisher David Miller and the in-form Sikandar Raza of Zimbabwe, who both enjoyed key contributions at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

“It is a great honour for me to have been voted the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for October. Being chosen as the standout player by fans across the globe as well as the panel makes this accolade even more special for me," Kohli said.

“I want to pay tribute to the other nominees who performed so well during the month and also to my teammates, who continue to support me to perform to the best of my ability," he said.

Former West Indies international and ICC Player of the Month voting panel member Daren Ganga, added: “Kohli is the quintessential batter. He displayed immense character to overcome a lean period with the bat. October saw him score an unbeaten 49 against South Africa followed by two half centuries at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

“That majestic knock against Pakistan will be remembered as one of the all-time best T20I innings. I saw it live at the MCG and to deliver in such style, in that occasion, is only a privilege enjoyed by the greats of this beautiful game.”