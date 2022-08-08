Virat Kohli, K L Rahul included in Indian squad for Asia Cup 2022

Mumbai, August 8, 2022

Star batsman Virat Kohli and opener K L Rahul have been included in the 15-member Indian squad named today for the Asia Cup 2022 beginning in the UAE later this month.

Kohli, who has been going through a lean patch, last played in the T20I side during India's tour of England in July. He was rested for India's white-ball tour of the West Indies and for the ODIs against Zimbabwe.

Rahul had missed the home series against South Africa and later the England tour because of a groin injury, for which he underwent surgery in Germany recently.

Pace bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel will miss the tournament due to injuries.

A press release from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said the team was picked by its All-India Senior Selection Committee.

"Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel were not available for selection owing to injuries. They are currently undergoing rehab at the NCA in Bengaluru," the release said.

Three players -- Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel and Deepak Chahar -- have been named as standbys, it said.

The 15th edition of the tournament, featuring six teams, will be played in the UAE from August 27 to September 11.

India are the defending champions and also the most successful team in the event, having won it seven times so far.

While the last edition of the tournament was held in an ODI format, this edition will feature the T20 format.

The six teams are divided into two groups with India, Pakistan and a qualifying team in Group A and Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan forming Group B.

Each team plays the other once in the group stage with the top two teams from each group advancing to the Super 4 round. The top two teams from Super 4 will qualify for the final.

The Indian squad:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan

NNN