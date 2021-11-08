Vince approved as replacement for injured Roy in England squad

Dubai, November 8, 2021

The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 has approved James Vince as a replacement for the injured opener Jason Roy in the England squad.

Right-hand batsman Vince, who has played 13 Tests, 19 ODIs and 13 T20Is, was named as a replacement after Roy was ruled out due to a calf injury, a press release from the International Cricket Council (ICC) said here today.

Vince was a reserve as per the allowance for teams to travel with extra players in view of COVID-19 quarantine requirements.

The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad.

The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 consists of Chris Tetley (Head of Events, Chair), Clive Hitchcock (ICC Senior Cricket Operations Manager), Rahul Dravid and Dhiraj Malhotra (BCCI Representatives), Simon Doull and Ian Bishop (Independent Members).

Roy had been ruled out of the remainder of the T20 World cup after suffering a calf injury while running for a single in the fifth over of England's chase of 190 and retired hurt on 20 in their 10-run defeat to South Africa in its last Super 12 match in Sharjah on Saturday.

Roy limped off the field, aided by an England support staff member, and was unable to put any weight on his left leg.

Scans on Sunday confirmed a tear on Roy's calf, in a big blow for England ahead of their semi-final against New Zealand in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Roy is the second player after left-arm pacer Tymal Mills to be ruled out of the mega event for England.

England Men's and Surrey opening batter Jason Roy has been ruled out of the remainder of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Roy sustained a calf injury in England's defeat to South Africa in their final Super 12s match in Sharjah.

James Vince will replace Roy in England's squad for the rest of the tournament.

In a statement put out by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), Roy said: "I’m gutted to be ruled out of the World Cup. It is a bitter pill to swallow."

"I will be staying on to support the boys, and hopefully, we can go all the way and lift that trophy. It has been an unbelievable journey so far, and we have to continue expressing ourselves and concentrating on us.

"The rehab has already started, and even though I’ve torn my calf, I’m going to give myself the best chance of being ready for the T20 tour of the Caribbean at the start of next year."

IANS adds:

Roy had scored 123 runs in five matches at an average of 30.75 in the tournament. He also earned a Player of the Match award with a 38-ball 61 in England's eight-wicket win over Bangladesh.

This is the second time that injury has come in Roy's way in a World Cup. In the 2019 Cricket World Cup, a left hamstring injury forced Roy to miss three matches. But he recovered in time to feature in the rest of the tournament.

NNN