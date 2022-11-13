Vijay Hazare Trophy: Sarfaraz Khan admitted to Ranchi hospital; misses Sunday's match against Services

Ranchi, November 13, 2022

Cricketer Sarfaraz Khan had to be admitted to a hospital in Ranchi due to a sudden illness because of which he missed Mumbai's Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Services here on Sunday.

According to a Cricbuzz report, the 25-year-old batter stayed in the hospital overnight which forced him to miss Sunday's game. Mumbai lost the match against Services.

"It is a minor but painful ailment of kidney stone, something he has been suffering from for quite some time. It gave him a lot of pain and because of this he had to be taken to the hospital. He is fine now," Sarfaraz's father Naushad Khan was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

According to the report, Sarfaraz will be available for Mumbai's next game, against state rivals Maharashtra.

Sarfaraz, who played a match-winning innings of 36 in the final of the recent Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in Kolkata, missed the team's second Vijay Hazare Trophy game against Services at Metallurgical and Engineering Consultant Limited Sail Stadium, Ranchi, where Mumbai failed to defend 264. Services won comfortably by eight wickets.

Apart from Sarfaraz, the Ajinkya Rahane-led side are without two of their internationals, Shreyas Iyer and Shivam Dube. Iyer is with the Indian team in New Zealand while Dube got injured while bowling recently and was declared unfit for the Vijay Hazare tournament. Khizer Dafedar was taken in his place.

"Sarfaraz is expected to be fit. The one-night stay in the hospital was a precautionary exercise and we are confident about his participation in Thursday's game," a team official said.

IANS