Vijay Hazare Trophy: Delhi score big win, enter pre-quarters

New Delhi, March 1, 2021

Unbeaten Mumbai, Saurashtra, Kerala, and Uttar Pradesh on Monday entered the quarter-finals of Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Andhra, Gujarat and Karnataka had qualified for the last-eight stage on Sunday.

The last team for the quarterfinals will be decided through an 'Eliminator' pre-quarterfinal match between Delhi, who are placed second with 16 points in Group D, behind toppers Mumbai, and unbeaten Uttarakhand, who topped the Plate Group, in Delhi.

All eight knockout round of matches will be played in Delhi.

Elite D (In Jaipur)

Maharashtra 333/4 in 50 overs (Yash Nahar 119, Ankit Bawne 110; Sagar Udeshi 2/49) beat Puducherry 196 all out in 43.2 overs (79 not out; Rajvardhan Hangargekar 4/45, Satyajeet Bachhav 2/32) by 137 runs

Mumbai 321/9 in 50 overs (Shardul Thakur 92, Suryakumar Yadav 91; Rishi Dhawan 4/84) beat Himachal Pradesh 121 all out in 24.1 overs (Mayank Dagar 38; Prashant Solanki 4/31, Shams Mulani 3/42) by 200 runs

Rajasthan 294 all out in 48.2 overs (Arjit Gupta 78, Manender Singh 73; Simarjeet Singh 4/36) lost to Delhi 296/2 in 44.4 overs (Himmat Singh 117 not out, Nitish Rana 88 not out) by 8 wickets with 32 balls remaining

Elite E (In Kolkata)

Services 301/7 in 50 overs (Rahul Singh 158, Devender Lochab 64; Jaydev Unadkar 3/51) beat Saurashtra 233 all out in 43.1 overs (Chirag Jani 68, Snell Patel 43; Rahul Singh 4/45) by 68 runs

Bengal 177 all out in 45.1 overs (Suvankar Bal 54; Sanjay Pahal 3/32, Jayant Yadav 2/31) lost to Haryana 178/5 in 43.3 overs (Chaitanya Bishnoi 57, Shubham Rohilla 50; Shahbaz Ahmed 3/35) by five wickets with 39 balls remaining

Chandigarh 241 all out in 48.3 overs (Manan Vohra 54; Parvez Rasool 3/27, Auqib Nabi 3/46) lost to Jammu and Kashmir 245/2 in 34 overs (Shubham Khajuria 120, Henan Nazir 110 not out) by eight wickets with 96 balls remaining

Plate (In Chennai)

Assam 342/8 in 50 overs (Saahil Jain 86, Denish Das 85; Pratik Desai 3/63) beat Mizoram 160 all out in 43.5 overs (Taruwar Kohli 68; Mukhtar Hussain 4/20) by 182 runs

Uttarakhand 306/8 in 50 overs (Kamal Singh 119, Jay Bista 54; Varun Sood 3/41) beat Sikkim 161/6 in 50 overs (Nilesh Lamichaney 58; Mayank Mishra 2/21) by 145 runs

Meghalaya 303/8 in 50 overs (Abhay Negi 56 not out, Sanjay Yadav 46; L Kishan Singha 2/38) beat Manipur 220 all out in 48.4 overs (Langlonyamba Meitan Keishangbam 83; Sanjay Yadav 4/21) by 83 runs

Arunachal Pradesh 285/7 in 50 overs (Rahul Dalal 138 not out, Vipin Dhaka 56; Shrikant Mundhe 4/64) lost to Nagaland 287/3 in 42.1 overs (Rongsen Jonathan 113, Shrikant Mundhe 102) by seven wickets with 47 balls remaining

IANS