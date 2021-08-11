Thakur out of 2nd Test due to hamstring injury

London, August 11, 2021

Pace bowler Shardul Thakur has been ruled out of the second Test, beginning at Lord's on Thursday, due to hamstring injury.

"Shardul Thakur is not available for the second Test," a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) official told the media on Wednesday.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli said that Thakur will be available for the third Test.

"From what we were told, he should be okay for the third Test. I think it is a myofascial strain on his left hamstring," said Kohli to the media.

IANS