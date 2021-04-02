Tendulkar hospitalised as 'abundant precaution under medical advice'

Mumbai, April 2, 2021

Cricket great Sachin Tendulkar, who had tested positive for COVID-19 last week, said on Friday that he had been hospitalised and hoped to be "back home in a few days".

"Thank you for your wishes and prayers. As a matter of abundant precaution under medical advice, I have been hospitalised. I hope to be back home in a few days. Take care and stay safe everyone. Wishing all Indians & my teammates on the 10th anniversary of our World Cup win," Tendulkar tweeted on Friday.

The former India captain had tested positive for Covid-19 last week.

"I have been testing myself and taking all the recommended precautions to ensure Covid is kept at bay," he had said on March 27.

"However, I've tested positive following mild symptoms. All others at home have tested negative. I've quarantined myself at home and am following all the necessary protocols as advised by my doctor," he had said on that date.

Tendulkar, 47, scored 15,921, the most runs in Test cricket history. His 18,426 in ODIs is also the most by anyone in the format.

Tendulkar is also the only one to have hit 100 centuries in international cricket. He played international cricket between 1989 and 2013 and was also a part of the 2011 50-over World Cup-winning Indian team.

IANS