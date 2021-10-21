T20 World Cup: Bangladesh hammer PNG by 84 runs, advance to Super-12

Al Amerat, October 21, 2021

A clinical Bangladesh hammered Papua New Guinea by 84 runs in the 9th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 at Al Amerat Cricket Ground here on Thursday.

Riding on a quickfire fifty by skipper Mahmudullah (50 off 28) and a vital knock by Shakib Al Hasan (46 off 37), Bangladesh posted a total of 181/7 in 20 overs.

Apart from Mahmudullah and Shakib, the likes of Liton Das (29) and Afif Hossain (21) also made valuable contributions with the bat.

Chasing a challenging target for victory, PNG crumbled under the pressure and lost wickets in clusters. They never looked comfortable during the chase and were finally bowled for 97-10 in 19.3 overs, losing by a huge margin of 84 runs.

Kiplin Doriga (46 off 34) remained not out till the end and was the highest scorer for PNG while Shakib Al Hasan (4/9) and Mohammad Saifuddin (2/21) were the most successful bowlers for Bangladesh.

With this win, Bangladesh are now officially through to the Super-12 of the tournament.

Brief scores:

Bangladesh 181-7 in 20 overs (Mahmudullah 50, Shakib Al Hasan 46; Kabua Morea 2/26) beat Papua New Guinea 97-10 in 19.3 Overs (Kiplin Doriga 46 off 34; Shakib Al Hasan 4/9, Mohammad Saifuddin 2/21 )

IANS