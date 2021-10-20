T20 World Cup: Wiese's unbeaten 66 powers Namibia to 6-wicket win over Netherlands

Abu Dhabi, October 20, 2021

David Wiese's unbeaten 66 off 40 balls powered Namibia to a six-wicket win over The Netherlands in the 7th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium here on Wednesday.

Opener Max O'Dowd's second half-century of the tournament had earlier helped Netherlands, batting first, post 164/4 in their 20 overs.

Chasing a challenging target for victory, Namibia had a good start, scoring 41-1 in the powerplay. However, the loss of three wickets in the first 10 overs with 68 on the board left the middle order with plenty to do.

From there on, Wiese, Gerhard Erasmus (32 off 22) and J J Smit (14 not out off 8) played vital knocks and led Namibia to victory.

This was the first win of the tournament for Namibia while Netherlands' campaign is in tatters after two losses in as many games.

Brief scores:

Netherlands: 164/4 in 20 overs (Max O'Dowd 70 off 56, Ackermann 35 off 32; Jan Frylinck 2/36) lost to Namibia 166-4 in 19 Overs (David Wiese 66 not out off 40), Gerhard Erasmus 32 off 22; Fred Klaassen 1/14).

IANS