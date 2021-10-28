T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka post 154/6 against Australia

Dubai, October 28, 2021

Riding on some fighting knocks by Kusal Perera (35), Charith Asalanka (35) and Bhanuka Rajapaksa (33), Sri Lanka posted 154/6 against Australia in a Super 12 match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, here on Thursday.

Mitchell Starc (2/27), Pat Cummins (2/34) and Adam Zampa (2/12) were the wicket-takers for Australia.

Put in to bat first, Sri Lanka lost the wicket of Pathum Nissanka (7) in the third over of the innings. Nissanka tried to take the aerial route but failed to time the ball well and David Warner took a comfortable catch at the mid-off, leaving Sri Lanka to 15/1 after 2.3 overs.

Despite losing the first wicket early, Charith Asalanka took the attack to the Australia bowlers in the powerplay. On the other hand, Kusal Perera played second fiddle as Sri Lanka scored 53-1 after 6 overs.

Both Asalanka and Perera were going strong until Adam Zampa broke the stand in the 10th over. Asalanka (35), who was enjoying in the middle, got out to the googly of Zampa. In the next over, Starc dismissed Perera (35) on a perfect yorker.

Thereafter, Sri Lanka lost a few more wickets, Avishka Fernando (4), Wanindu Hasaranga (4), in quick succession and were in deep trouble at 94-5, with almost eight overs still left.

However, Rajapaksa played a smart cameo (33 off 26) and ensured that Sri Lanka finished with a respectable total of 154-6 in 20 overs.

Brief scores;

Sri Lanka: 154/6 in 20 overs (Kusal Perera 35, Charith Asalanka 35; Adam Zampa 2/12) against Australia.

IANS