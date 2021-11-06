T20 World Cup: South Africa beat England by 10 runs, but fail to qualify for semis

Sharjah, November 6, 2021

South Africa beat England by 10 runs in an exciting Super 12 match of the 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium here on Saturday.

Despite the win, the Proteas couldn't qualify for the semi-final of the tournament. They needed to keep England inside 131 but the Bavuma-led team failed to do so.

On the other hand, England needed to pass 87 to guarantee qualification to the semi-finals and they sealed that spot inside 11 overs of the chase.

Fantastic unbeaten fifties by Rassie van der Dussen (94* off 60) and Aiden Markram (52* off 25) powered South Africa to 189-2 in 20 overs.

Along with Dussen and Markram, Quinton de Kock also played a vital knock (34 off 27) for South Africa while Moeen Ali (1/27) was the most economical bowler for England.

In reply, England were restricted to 179-8 in 20 overs, losing their last Super 12 match by 10 runs. Moeen Ali (37) was the top scorer for England while Kagiso Rabada (3/48) was the most successful bowler for South Africa.

Brief scores:

South Africa 189 for 2 in 20 overs (Rassie van der Dussen 94, Aiden Markram 52; Moeen Ali 1/27) against England (Moeen Ali 37, Dawid Malan 33; Kagiso Rabada 3/48)

IANS