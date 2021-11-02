T20 World Cup: Nortje, Rabada shine as S Africa bowl Bangladesh out for 84

Abu Dhabi, November 2, 2021

A sensational bowling performance by Anrich Nortje (3/8) and Kagiso Rabada (3/20) helped South Africa bowl Bangladesh out for just 84 in a Super 12 match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, here on Tuesday.

Apart from Nortje and Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi (2/21) also picked two crucial wickets for South Africa while Mehedi Hasan (27) was the highest scorer for Bangladesh.

Put in to bat first, Bangladesh were off to a terrible start as Kagiso Rabada took three wickets across five balls in the powerplay to rip through the Bangladesh batting line-up.

Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj started the proceeding for South Africa but it was Rabada who got the breakthroughs in his second over. Mohammad Naim was the first one to go as he spooned a catch to midwicket, before Soumya Sarkar followed him back the very next ball, trapped in front by a beauty. In his next over, Rabada might have had a hat-trick, but the ball fell a few yards in front of the fielder at point.

However, he needed just two more balls to pick up his third wicket after Mushfiqur Rahim was surprised by the bounce and Reeza Hendricks at gully held on for a good catch.

Bangladesh were 28/3 at the end of the powerplay and it didn't become easier for them even after the end of fielding restrictions as in-form South African bowlers got good pace and bounce, as well as some movement. Anrich Nortje got Mahmudullah with a short one that rose on him, forcing the batter to fend and glove a catch. Then, Afif Hossain, looking to swing hard on his first ball, missed and the ball from Dwaine Pretorius thudded off his pad onto the wicket

Even as wickets tumbled around him, opener Liton Das (24), who had got going with a four through the covers off Rabada, held firm. But Tabraiz Shamsi needed just three deliveries to trap him lbw in the 12th over of the innings.

Shamim Hossain (11) and Mahedi Hasan then tried to revive the team's innings. However, once Hasan got out to Nortje for the latter's second wicket, Bangladesh quickly folded up for 84-10 in 18.2 overs.

Brief scores;

Bangladesh: 84/10 in 18.2 overs (Mehedi Hasan 27; Anrich Nortje 3/8, Kagiso Rabada 3/20) against S Africa

IANS