T20 World Cup: Netherlands shocker for South Africa; India secure semi-final berth

Adelaide, November 6, 2022

The Netherlands caused the biggest upset of the ICC T20 World Cup, defeating South Africa by 13 runs in their last Super 12 Group 2 game and showing the Temba Bavuma-led side the exit door at the Adelaide Oval here on Sunday.

The result means India, even if they lose their last Super 12 match to Zimbabwe later on Sunday, have secured a last-four berth after missing the spot in the 2021 edition of the tournament in the UAE.

South Africa's loss has given both Pakistan and Bangladesh hope of securing the second semi-final spot from Group 2. The two teams, on four points each, will clash later on Sunday and the winner will enter the semi-final.

The Dutch were rejoicing after having pulled off one of the biggest upsets in the history of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup and sending the Proteas tumbling out of semifinal contention.

There were heroes all around for the Netherlands, as they successfully defended their modest total of 158/4 by restricting the Proteas to just 145/8 in reply for a 13-run victory.

Inexperienced seamer Brandon Glover (3/9) was superb with the ball, while 37-year-old veteran Roelof van der Merwe pulled in a contender for the catch of the tournament to dismiss the dangerous David Miller.

Bas de Leede (2/25) also bowled well and it was the all-rounder that was entrusted to bowl the final over, with South Africa unable to score the 26 required from the last six deliveries to clinch victory.

If South Africa thought they would cruise through this match and secure a semi-final berth, they were badly mistaken as the Netherlands took it right up to their more fancied opponents throughout.

Keshav Maharaj (2/27) and Anrich Nortje (1/10) were in good touch with the ball, but some late hitting from Colin Ackermann (41 from just 26 deliveries) gave the Proteas a decent total to try and chase down. And that total proved too much, with no South Africa batter able to make it past 25 in reply as the Netherlands pulled off one of the biggest upsets in the history of the T20 World Cup.

Earlier, Ackermann sent two into the stands to propel the Netherlands' total past 150 in the final over of their innings to make the chase difficult for the Proteas.

The victory by the Netherlands makes things even tighter in Group 2, with Pakistan and Bangladesh now moving into contention for a semi-final berth, with the winner of their clash in Adelaide set to move past South Africa and seal a top-two berth.

India will also be buoyed by Netherlands heroics, as Rohit Sharma's side are automatically through to the final four as a result of the upset victory.

Brief scores: Netherlands 158/4 in 20 overs (Stephan Myburgh 37, Max O'Dowd 29, Tom Cooper 35, Colin Ackermann 41 not out) beat South Africa 145/8 in 20 overs (Rilee Rossouw 25; Fred Klaassen 2/20, Brandon Glover 3/9, Bas de Leede 2/25) by 13 runs.

IANS