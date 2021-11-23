Suryakumar Yadav replaces injured K L Rahul in India's Test squad against NZ

Mumbai, November 23, 2021

Batsman Suryakumar Yadav has replaced injured opener K L Rahul in the Indian team for the two-match Test series against New Zealand beginning on November 25.

Rahul suffered a muscle strain on his left thigh and has been ruled out of the series, a press release from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said.

He will now undergo rehabilitation at NCA in preparation for the series against South Africa scheduled next month, it said.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Suryakumar Yadav as KL Rahul’s replacement," the release said.

The first Test between India and New Zealand begins on November 25 in Kanpur. The second Test will be played from December 3 in Mumbai.

India’s Test squad: Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), K S Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

