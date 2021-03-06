Sundar hits 96 not out as India make 365, take 160-run lead

Ahmedabad, March 6, 2021

Washington Sundar remained stranded on 96 as India were all out for 365 in their first innings -- a crucial lead of 160 runs -- in reply to England's 205 in the fourth and final Test here on Saturday.

Sundar faced 174 balls and hit 10 boundaries and one six, and remained unbeaten when the innings ended, missing what would have been his first Test century.

For England, Ben Stokes took four wickets and James Anderson three.

Brief scores:

England: 205; India: 365 all out (Rishabh Pant 101, Washington Sundar 96 not out, Rohit Sharma 49, Axar Patel 43, Ben Stokes 4/89, James Anderson 3/44)

IANS