Cricket
SRH win toss, choose to field first against RR; Warner dropped
New Delhi, May 2, 2021
Bottom placed SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) won the toss and chose to field first against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Sunday.
SRH: Abdul Samad, Jonny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Kane Williamson (captain), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Kedar Jadhav, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed
RR: Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (captain), Anuj Rawat, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Kartik Tyagi, Chetan Sakariya, Mujib-ur-Rahman
IANS