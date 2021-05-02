SRH win toss, choose to field first against RR; Warner dropped
SunRisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson and Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson at the toss before their match in the Vivo Indian Premier League at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on May 2, 2021.BCCI/IPL
New Delhi, May 2, 2021

Bottom placed SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) won the toss and chose to field first against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Sunday.

SRH: Abdul Samad, Jonny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Kane Williamson (captain), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Kedar Jadhav, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed

RR: Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (captain), Anuj Rawat, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Kartik Tyagi, Chetan Sakariya, Mujib-ur-Rahman

