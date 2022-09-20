Smriti Mandhana moves up to career-best second position in ICC Women's T20I Player Rankings

Dubai, September 20, 2022

India opener Smriti Mandhana has made significant gains in the latest update to the MRF Tyres ICC Women’s Player Rankings, advancing in both the ODI and T20I lists after some fine performances in England.

The left-hander, a formerly top-ranked batter in ODIs, has moved up three slots to seventh position after a match-winning 91 in the first ODI of their ICC Women’s Championship series against England, while her aggregate of 111 runs in a preceding three-T20I series has lifted her two places to a career-best second position in the shortest format.

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur has advanced four places to ninth position in ODIs, all-rounder Deepti Sharma has gained one slot to reach 32nd position and wicketkeeper Yastika Bhatia has progressed eight places to 37th after India’s seven-wicket win in Hove on Saturday.

Sharma has also progressed six places to 12th among bowlers.

For England, Emma Lamb and Sophie Ecclestone have gained three slots each and are 64th and 72nd among batters, respectively, while Charlie Dean is up to 86th in the list. Dean is also up four places to 20th among bowlers, while Kate Cross is in the top 10 after grabbing two wickets with her seam bowling.

The India-England T20I series also sees India’s Kaur (up one place to 14th among batters), new-ball bowler Renuka Singh (up three places to 10th among bowlers) and spinner Radha Yadav (up four places to 14th among bowlers) make notable gains in Tuesday’s update. All-rounders Sneha Rana and Pooja Vastrakar are in joint-41st position.

England’s Sophia Dunkley is up 12 places to 32nd after leading the run-aggregate with 115 runs in the T20I series while Alice Capsey is now 20th among batters.

Zimbabwe players Sharne Mayers (up 28 places to 39th among batters), captain Mary-Anne Musonda (up 10 places to 50th among batters) and Precious Marange (up 24 places to 34th among bowlers), who are featuring in the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier in Abu Dhabi, have also moved up the rankings.

In the Women's T20I Rankings, Mandhana displaced Australian Meg Lanning to take the second spot. Australia's Beth Mooney is at the top of the rankings, with New Zealander Sophie Devine in fourth place and Australian Tahli McGrath in fifth. Shafali Verma at 6th is the only other Indian in the top 10.

Australia's Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney occupy the top two slots in the Women's ODI Player Rankings, followed by Natalie Sciver of England at number three, Laura Wolvaardt at four, Lanning at five, Rachael Haynes of Australia at six, Mandhana at seven, Amy Satterwaite of New Zealand at eight, India's Harmanpreet Kaur at nine and Chamari Athapaththu of Sri Lanka at ten.

