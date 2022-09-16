Simon Katich named head coach, Hashim Amla batting coach as MI Cape Town announces its coaching team

New Delhi, September 16, 2022

MI Cape Town on Thursday named Simon Katich and Hashim Amla head coach and batting coach, respectively, as the franchise announced its coaching team ahead of the inaugural SA20 player auction scheduled on September 19 in Cape Town.

Former Australia batsman Simon Katich comes with extended experience on the field and is recognized for his straightforward and intelligent approach to the game. Hashim, known for his consistency, holds the record for the fastest ever 2000, 3000, 4000, 5000, and 6000 ODI runs.

Joining them are former New Zealand batsman James Pamment as fielding coach along with former South African player and domestic coach Robin Peterson as the team General Manager.

Both of them are steeped in the MI ethos. While Pamment is the present Mumbai Indians fielding coach a role he will continue with, Peterson has played for Mumbai Indians in the past.

Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited Chairman Akash. M. Ambani said, “I’m happy to welcome Simon and Hashim on MI Cape Town coaching team. Together with James and Robin, we’ll be a team that will grow the MI brand of cricket in South Africa and bring to this cricket-loving country the values and ethos MI stands for.”

“It is an absolute honour to be offered the position of head coach for MI Cape Town. It is always special to put together a new team, hone skills and build a team culture. I look forward to ensuring that MI Cape Town develops into a team that leverages local talent and has MI core values at its heart,” was the reaction of Katich said.

Amla said, “I’m thrilled to take up this assignment with MI Cape town. Big thanks to MI owners, management and my manager for facilitating this so smoothly. From everything they have planned it looks like it’s going to be amazing platform that will attract our local talent.

"Bringing my experience as a player and mentor I am excited to help MI Cape Town players bring the best out of themselves and also make SA cricket stronger.”

MI Cape Town has already announced the signing of five players ahead of the inaugural edition - Kagiso Rabada, Dewald Brevis, Rashid Khan, Sam Curran and Liam Livingstone.

