Shikhar Dhawan to lead India ODI squad for series against West Indies

Mumbai, July 6, 2022

Top-order batsman Shikhar Dhawan will lead the India squad for the one-day international (ODI) series against the West Indies later this month.

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will be the vice-captain of the 16-member team.

The squad for the three-match series was picked by the All-India Senior Selection Committee of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) today, a press release from the Board said.

Others in the team include Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel and Mohammed Siraj.

The three ODIs will be played on July 22 (Friday), July 24 (Sunday) and July 27 (Wednesday). All three matches will be played at the Queen's Park Oval at Port of Spain in Trinidad.

The following is the squad:

Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

