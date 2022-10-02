Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in three-match ODI series against South Africa

Mumbai, October 2, 2022

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) today announced India's squad, with the left-handed opener Shikhar Dhawan as captain, for the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against South Africa beginning October 6.

The Board's All-India Senior Selection Committee, which picked the team, has given maiden ODI call-ups to middle-order batsman Rajat Patidar and pace bowler Mukesh Kumar.

The list also includes batter Shreyas Iyer, all-rounder Deepak Chahar and leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi, who have been named as travelling reserves in India's squad for the Men's T20 World Cup to be held in Australia. None of the members of the main World Cup T20 team have been named in the squad for the ODI series against South Africa.

The following is the team:

Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubhman Gill, Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar

The first ODI against South Africa will be played in Lucknow on October 6, followed by the second in Ranchi on October 9 and the third in New Delhi on October 11.

IANS adds:

Patidar's career has been on an upswing since making a breathtaking 112 for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2022 Eliminator against the Lucknow Super Giants at Kolkata.

Patidar went on to score 122 and 30 not out in Madhya Pradesh's Ranji Trophy final win over Mumbai at Bengaluru. Recently, he scored two centuries, one of which was a mammoth 176, in four innings of India A's multi-day series against New Zealand A to be the top run-scorer for the hosts with 319 runs at an average of 106.33. He also made 45 not out and 20 in one-day matches against New Zealand A in Chennai.

Mukesh, the right-arm medium pacer who represents Bengal in domestic cricket, picked up nine wickets at an average of 21.78 in the multi-day series against New Zealand A, including taking 5/86 on day one of the series. More recently, he rattled a famed Saurashtra batting line-up with his deadly spell of 4/23 for the Rest of India in the ongoing Irani Cup final in Rajkot.

Left-arm spin all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed, who had been called in as a replacement for the injured Washington Sundar in the 3-0 ODI series triumph in Zimbabwe but didn't get a game, retains his place in the squad, and so does right-handed batter, Rahul Tripathi.

Pacer Avesh Khan also comes back into the ODI fold after missing the last few matches of the T20 Asia Cup 2022 due to illness.

