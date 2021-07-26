Shaw, Yadav named as replacements for injured players for Test series against England

Mumbai, July 26, 2021

Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav were today named as replacements for injured players in India's team for the Test series against England in August-September.

The two players will fly to England at the end of the ongoing T20I series in Sri Lanka.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav as replacements," a press release from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said.

The injured players who have been ruled out for the rest of the series against England are opening batsman Shubman Gill, all-rounder Washington Sundar and fast bowler Avesh Khan.

The release said Sundar had taken an injection on his right-hand bowling finger. "However, his recovery will take longer than expected and he is not bowling-fit. He is ruled out of the remainder of the tour," it said.

Avesh Khan suffered a blow to his left thumb on Day 1 of the warm-up game, in which he turned out for the County Select XI against India.

"He was taken for an X-Ray and the result confirmed a fracture. A specialist was consulted for further management of his injury. He is ruled out of India’s Tour of England," the release said.

"Gill sustained a developing stress reaction on his left lower leg (shin) during the World Test Championship final. This was confirmed via an MRI scan. He is ruled out of the tour and has returned to India," the BCCI said.

It also said wcketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant had ecovered from COVID-19 with two negative RT-PCR tests. He has begun his preparations for the coming Test series after clearance from the BCCI Medical Team.

Bowling coach B. Arun, wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha and opening batsman Abhimanyu Easwaran have completed their self-isolation in London and have now joined Team India in Durham, it said.

India’s squad: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav

Standby players: Prasidh Krishna, Arzan Nagwaswalla

IANS