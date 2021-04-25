Shaw, Pant, Smith help Delhi Capitals to 159/4 against SunRisers Hyderabad
Prithvi Shaw of Delhi Capitals playing a shot during their match against SunRisers Hyderabad in the Vivo Indian Premier League at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 25, 2021.BCCI/IPL
Cricket

Shaw, Pant, Smith help Delhi Capitals to 159/4 against SunRisers Hyderabad

IANS

Chennai, April 25, 2021

Prithvi Shaw's (53) half-century helped Delhi Capitals (DC) score 159/4 wickets in 20 overs against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium here on Sunday.

Shaw put up an opening partnership of 81 runs with Shikhar Dhawan (28) after which captain Rishabh Pant (37) and Steve Smith (34 not out) scored 58 runs for the third wicket.

Smith hit a six and a four in the last over to take DC close to the 160-run mark.

Brief scores: Delhi Capitals 159/4 in 20 overs (Prithvi Shaw 53, Rishabh Pant 37; Siddharth Kaul 2/31) vs SunRisers Hyderabad

IANS

Cricket
Rishabh Pant
Prithvi Shaw
Indian Premier League
Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
IPL 2021
Siddharth Kaul

Related Stories

No stories found.
NetIndian
www.netindian.in