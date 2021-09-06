Shastri, Arun, Sridhar test positive for COVID-19, won't travel for 5th Test: Report

London, September 6, 2021

Indian head coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar have returned positive results following their RT-PCR tests for Covid-19 on Sunday.

As a result, they will not travel to Manchester for the fifth and final Test that begins at Old Trafford on September 10.

"Ravi Shastri, Bharat Arun and R Sridhar, the head coach, bowling coach and fielding coach of the Indian team respectively, have returned positive RT-PCR tests for Covid-19 on Sunday. This will prevent them from travelling to Manchester for the fifth and final Test of India's tour of England, starting September 10 at Old Trafford," said a report in espncricinfo.com.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to issue an official statement on this.

Arun, Sridhar and team physiotherapist Nitin Patel were forced into isolation on Sunday and like Shastri did not travel to the ground after they were found to be in close contact with Shastri, who had tested positive in a lateral flow test on Sunday.

The Board had on Sunday confirmed that Shastri had tested positive after lateral flow test and that he and his contacts were put into isolation.

IANS