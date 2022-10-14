Shami replaces Bumrah in India’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup squad

Mumbai, October 14, 2022

Fast bowler Mohammed Shami was today named as the replacement for injured pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah in India's squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup beginning on Sunday in Australia.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Mohammed Shami as Jasprit Bumrah’s replacement in India’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup squad," a press release from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said.

Shami has reached Australia and will link up with the squad in Brisbane ahead of the warm-up matches, it said.

Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur have been named as backups and will travel to Australia shortly, it added.

Bumrah was, on October 3, ruled out of the T20 World Cup squad due to a back injury.

Bumrah was initially ruled out from the three-match T20I series against South Africa due to a back injury.

Bumrah is the second senior India player to miss the T20 World Cup with an injury after Ravindra Jadeja, who is recovering from knee surgery.

The 28-year-old Bumrah had picked up a back injury earlier last month, which had ruled him out of the Asia Cup. He returned for the three-match T20I Series against Australia, which India won 2-1, and picked up a wicket in two matches.

Bumrah was also named part of India's squad for the subsequent white-ball series against South Africa, but he did not play the first T20I in Thiruvananthapuram after he complained of backache and was later ruled out of the series.

India are due to play Pakistan in their opening match on October 23 in Melbourne.

India squad for ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami.

(With inputs from IANS)

