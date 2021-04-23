Shami, Bishnoi help Punjab Kings restrict Mumbai Indians to 131/6

Chennai, April 23, 2021

Despite skipper Rohit Sharma getting 63, Mumbai Indians (MI) were restricted to 131 for six in 20 overs by Punjab Kings (PBKS) in an Indian Premier League match here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday night.

Opener Sharma's 63 (52 balls, 5x4s, 2x6s) was the highest individual score for MI this season and only the second half-century for the franchise after Suryakumar Yadav's 56 in an earlier game.

However, even as Sharma tried to anchor the innings, tight bowling from PBKS bowlers restricted the MI batsmen.

PBKS made one change to the team, bringing in Ravi Bishnoi in place of fellow leg-spinner Murugan Ashwin and the decision was vindicated as the Rajasthan bowler took two wickets for 21 in his four overs.

After Quinton de Kock (3) was dismissed early by off-spinner Deepak Hooda, Bishnoi removed Ishan Kishan (6) in the first over after powerplay leaving MI struggling at 26 for two after seven overs.

A 79-run partnership for the third wicket in exactly nine overs between Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav (33 off 27 balls) resurrected the innings and set a platform for the two and the incoming hard-hitters to put up a competitive and big total.

However, that wasn't to be. Good performance by bowlers Mohammed Shami (2/21 in four overs), Bishnoi and Arshdeep Singh (1/28 in three overs) in the death overs saw MI batting fail to get anywhere near 150.

The last four overs saw only 26 runs for MI even as they lost four wickets.

Brief scores: Mumbai Indians 131/6 in 20 overs (Rohit Sharma 63, S Yadav 33, M Shami 2/21, R Bishnoi 2/21) vs Punjab Kings.

IANS