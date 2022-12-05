Shafali Verma to lead India in inaugural ICC U19 World Cup and on SA tour

Mumbai, December 5, 2022

Opener Shafali Verma was on Monday named as the captain of the Indian team for the inaugural edition of the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup as well as for the bilateral T20 series against South Africa before that.

Shweta Sehrawat will be the vice-captain of the squad picked by the All India Women's Selection Committee, a press release from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The maiden edition of the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup featuring 16 teams will take place in South Africa from January 14 to 29.

India is placed in Group D alongside South Africa, UAE and Scotland. The top three teams from each group will progress to the Super Six round, where teams will be pooled into two groups of six.

The top two teams from each group will then progress to the semi-finals, which will be played on January 27 January at JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom. The final will take place at the same venue on January 29.

India U19 Women’s team for SA T20s: Shafali Verma (Captain), Shweta Sehrawat (Vice-Captain), Richa Ghosh (WK), G Trisha, Soumya Tiwari, Sonia Mehdiya, Hurley Gala, Hrishita Basu (WK), Sonam Yadav, Mannat Kashyap, Archana Devi, Parshavi Chopra, Titas Sadhu, Falak Naz, Shabnam MD, Shikha, Najla CMC, Yashashree.

The five T20 matches between India Women U19 and South Africa Women 19 will be played on December 27, December 29, December 31, January 2 and January 4 at the Tuks Oval in Pretoria.

India U19 Women’s team for ICC Under 19 Women’s World Cup: Shafali Verma (Captain), Shweta Sehrawat (Vice-Captain), Richa Ghosh (WK), G Trisha, Soumya Tiwari, Sonia Mehdiya, Hurley Gala, Hrishita Basu (WK), Sonam Yadav, Mannat Kashyap, Archana Devi, Parshavi Chopra, Titas Sadhu, Falak Naz, Shabnam MD.

Standby players: Shikha, Najla CMC, Yashashree.

