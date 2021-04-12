Samson's ton on IPL captaincy debut goes in vain as Punjab win

Mumbai, April 12, 2021

Sanju Samson (119 off 63 balls) scored a hundred on his Indian Premier League (IPL) captaincy debut but couldn't take Rajasthan Royals (RR) past the finish line, getting dismissed off the last ball of the match as his team lost to Punjab Kings (PK) by four runs at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday night.

RR looked very much in the game throughout as Samson brought the equation down to 5 runs off two balls. However, he refused to take a run on the second last ball after he had hit it to deep extra cover which could have fetched them a run, even a double. Instead, he eyed a glory shot for six on the last ball, but holed out to deep extra cover as his side fell short by four runs.

RR had got off to the worst possible start, losing their power-hitting all-rounder Ben Stokes to Mohammed Shami in the first over of the innings. Soon Manan Vohra, the other opener, was sent back, leaving the Jaipur franchise at 25 for two in the fourth over.

What followed though was an imperious show of batting from Samson as he clobbered seven sixes and 12 fours to take the game to the wire.

He built a couple of half-century partnerships with Shivam Dube and Riyan Parag and one of 45 with Jos Buttler to keep his team in the match.