Rohit Sharma named captain for T20I series against New Zealand, Virat Kohli and four others rested

New Delhi, November 9, 2021

As expected, opener Rohit Sharma was on Tuesday named captain of the 16-member Indian squad for the three-match T20I series against New Zealand, starting from November 17.

K L Rahul is the vice-captain of the team for the series which will be without Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Ravindra Jadeja. These five have been given a rest.

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshal Patel, and Avesh Khan are the new faces in the squad.

The first ODI against New Zealand will played on November 17 in Jaipur, followed by the second on November 19 in Ranchi and the third on November 21 in Kolkata.

The Chetan Sharma-led selection committee also selected the India 'A' squad for the South Africa tour scheduled to start from November 23 in Bloemfontein.

The team will play three four-day matches during the tour, allin Bloemfontein. The first match will be played from November 23-26, the second from November 29-December 2 and the third from December 6-9.

T20I squad:

Rohit Sharma (captain), K L Rahul (vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj.

India 'A' squad for South Africa tour:

Priyank Panchal (captain), Prithvi Shaw, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Devdutt Padikkal, Sarfaraz Khan, Baba Aparajith, Upendra Yadav (wicket-keeper), K Gowtham, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Umran Malik, Ishan Porel, Arzan Nagwaswalla

