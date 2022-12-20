Rohit Sharma and Navdeep Saini ruled out of second Test against Bangladesh

Mumbai, December 20, 2022

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and pace bowler Navdeep Saini were today ruled out of the second and final Test against Bangladesh, beginning Thursday, due to injuries.

Sharma is currently under the care of the BCCI Medical Team for the treatment of his left thumb injury, which he suffered during the 2nd ODI against Bangladesh in Dhaka on December 7. As a result of the injury, he had missed the 1st Test, which India won.

"The Medical Team is of the opinion that the injury needs some more time to heal completely before the Indian captain can bat and field with full intensity. He will continue his rehab and will not be available for the second and final Test against Bangladesh," a press release from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said.

The release said Saini was also ruled out of the second Test owing to an abdominal muscle strain. The fast bowler will now report to the NCA for further management of his injury, it added.

Opening batsman K L Rahul is captaining the side in the absence of Sharma.

India had beaten Bangladesh by 188 runs in the first Test, held in Chattogram, and lead the two-match series 1-0. The second and final Test will be played from December 22-26 in Dhaka.

India's updated squad for the 2nd Test: K L Rahul (C), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara (VC), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Saurabh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat

